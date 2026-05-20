More than half of Stafford High students absent after antisemitic graffiti

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The Brief More than half of students at Stafford High School were absent Wednesday after concerns over antisemitic and threatening graffiti found in bathrooms earlier this month. Stafford County Public Schools reported a 56.9% absentee rate. The graffiti remains under investigation by the Stafford County Sheriff's Office and school officials.



More than half of students at Stafford High School were absent Wednesday following concerns over antisemitic and threatening graffiti discovered in student bathrooms earlier this month.

According to Stafford County Public Schools, the school’s absentee rate reached 56.9% as students participated in a callout over safety concerns connected to the incident.

What we know:

The graffiti, described by officials as hateful, antisemitic and threatening, remains under investigation by the Stafford County Sheriff's Office and school officials.

In statements sent to families Wednesday, both the sheriff’s office and Principal Chelsea Tryon said investigators have found no evidence the threats pose a credible danger to students or staff.

"We understand that incidents like this can cause concern and anxiety for students, parents, guardians, faculty and staff," the sheriff’s office said in a statement. "After carefully reviewing all available evidence and information, the Sheriff’s Office has found no evidence indicating these threats pose a credible risk to the school community at this time."

Authorities said there was increased law enforcement presence on campus Wednesday "out of an abundance of caution."

In a separate letter to families, Tryon said the graffiti was removed immediately after it was discovered and that staff members are working to identify the student responsible.

She wrote that the language used in the graffiti "does not reflect the values of our school community" and said the student involved could face school discipline and possible law enforcement consequences.

Tryon also said counselors and staff members are available to support students affected by the incident and encouraged families to discuss the situation with their children.

What we don't know:

Officials also have not said whether any suspects have been identified.