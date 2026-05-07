Racist, threatening graffiti found at Stafford High School under investigation, principal says

The Brief Racially insensitive and threatening graffiti was found in a Stafford High School bathroom, officials say. Principal Chelsea Tryon said it was removed and the student responsible will face disciplinary action. Counselors are available for support and families are urged to speak with students about the situation.



School officials are investigating after racially insensitive and threatening graffiti was discovered in a student bathroom at Stafford High School earlier this week.

What we know:

In a letter to families, Principal Chelsea Tryon said the graffiti was immediately removed and staff are working to identify the student responsible.

She wrote that the language "does not reflect the values of our school community" and emphasized the school’s commitment to maintaining a safe, respectful and inclusive environment.

Tryon said the student involved will face disciplinary action and could also face consequences from law enforcement.

She added that the incident is being used as an opportunity to reinforce expectations around respectful behavior.

School counselors and staff are available to support students, and families are encouraged to speak with their children about the situation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Tryon at tryonca@staffordschools.net or 540‑371‑7200.