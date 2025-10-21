More than 80 arrests made in Prince George's County domestic violence operation

The Brief More than 80 people were arrested for domestic violence in an operation by the Prince George's County Sheriff's Office operation. They led the large-scale operation, primarily targeting domestic violence suspects. October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.



The Prince George's County Sheriff's Office is cracking down on crime, arresting around 80 people with outstanding warrants.

They led the large-scale operation, primarily targeting domestic violence suspects.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Big picture view:

Video obtained by FOX 5 shows some of the suspects being arrested by the Prince George's County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Fugitive Division. With support from Maryland State Police and other local law enforcement agencies, investigators worked overnight to make the arrests.

These are some of the 83 domestic violence suspects who police say have outstanding warrants for violent crimes such as first degree assault and sexual assault.

Police tried to find and arrest 195 suspects at addresses.

Dig deeper:

At least 90 warrants are closed, meaning the warrants are served and taken into custody, and officers served eight protective orders.

Sheriff John Carr and Captain Gary Proctor says the message is clear – domestic violence will not be tolerated in Prince George's County.

The Sheriff's Office says they will continue to search for the remaining suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Prince George's County Sheriff's Office.