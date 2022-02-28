More than 50 headstones damaged at Ukrainian cemetery in Baltimore County

More than 50 headstones were damaged at a Ukrainian cemetery in Baltimore County last week, according to police.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The Baltimore County Police Department says on Feb. 23 around 4 p.m., it was reported that more than fifty headstones were damaged at St. Michael’s Ukrainian Cemetery.

Police have not released any information on suspects or motive.

Detectives continue to investigate this case and anyone with information may contact precinct detectives at 410-307-2020.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

Advertisement

Anonymous tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers by phone or online.