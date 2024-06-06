Severe weather risk for DC area Thursday after tornadoes in VA, MD

More showers and thunderstorms are possible Thursday, a day after severe weather, including tornadoes, tore through the Washington, D.C. region.

FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes says we could see gusty winds and storms sometime between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Tucker says the potential for tornadoes is not nearly as high as it was on Wednesday.

Thursday’s showers and thunderstorms could be strong and could be accompanied by very heavy rain. Rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch are possible. It will be hot and humid with highs in the mid-80s.

The National Weather Service says they are sending out four different survey teams to investigate the severe weather damage across nine counties in parts of West Virginia, Maryland, and Virginia.

Severe thunderstorms produced funnel clouds and tornadoes that caused widespread damage on Wednesday.