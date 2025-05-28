More Commanders fans on board with name change, new survey shows

The Brief New polling suggests that fans may be warming up to the Washington Commanders’ team name. Last year’s winning season likely has a lot to do with it. Team leadership has said they do not plan to change the team’s name again.



This week, the Washington Commanders will be back on the practice field. Apparently, the team has been making some progress off the field too.

By the numbers:

According to a new Washington Post-Schar School poll , half of all D.C.-area adults now "like" or "love" the team’s name. Last year, only 34 percent liked or loved the name.

What they're saying:

Outside of a Prince George’s County grocery store Tuesday, many fans said their opinions of the name had changed after last year’s season, which saw the team get to within one win of the Super Bowl.

"I like that name," fan Tara E. said of "Commanders," adding that it took her some time to warm up to it. "They Commanders now. So, they gone do something with it this year. We almost did it last year, we going this year all the way."

"I like it better than the other one," said 9-year-old Phoebe.

Even Kesha Rodriguez, who is a Giants fan, said she’s now a fan of the new name too.

"I actually like the name so much, even though I’m not a Commanders fan, I did buy a Jayden Daniels jersey."

The other side:

Still, some fans said they would prefer a different name, even with the team’s recent winning ways.

"They should’ve kept it original," Maurice Douglas told Fox 5.

"I don’t really like it," added Imani Graham.

Big picture view:

Whether fans like the team’s name or not, it’s unlikely to make much of a difference moving forward. Team leadership has repeatedly said they do not plan to make another change.