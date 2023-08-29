Moped driver killed in crash in Prince George’s County

A moped driver is dead after a crash in Prince George's County.

The crash was reported around 7:30 a.m. near Martin Luther King Jr. Hwy and Columbia Park Road in the Landover area.

Police say the moped and a sedan collided. The driver of the moped was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the sedan remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.

Investigators are attempting to determine the cause of the collision. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-866-411-TIPS.