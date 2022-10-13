Moped crash on Dulles Toll Road leaves 2 dead

A man and woman are dead after the moped they were riding crashed Wednesday night on the Dulles Toll Road.

The crash happened around 9:40 p.m. in the westbound lanes of the highway at the Wolf Trap exit in the Vienna area.

Police believe 23-year-old Nyjell Dae Quan Lewis was operating the moped with 20-year-old Kia Renee Hobbs riding as a passenger.

Lewis, of Washington, D.C., was found dead in the roadway. Hobbs, of Suitland, Maryland, was transported to a nearby hospital where she later died.

The roadway was closed while crews were on the scene. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.