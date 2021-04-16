Montgomery County vaccination efforts complicated by Johnson and Johnson pause

Vaccination efforts in Montgomery County have been complicated by this week's pause of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine following reports of rare blood clots in six women who received it.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

FOX 5's Melanie Alnwick says nearly 1000 doses of the J&J vaccine in Montgomery County were substituted for others after use of the vaccine was temporarily discontinued.

DC, MD, VA TEMPORARILY PAUSE USE OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON COVID-19 VACCINE AFTER FDA REPORTS BLOOD CLOTS

Alnwick says unopened vials are good for three months when stored between two and eight degrees. She says the County plans to hold them while waiting for CDC guidance.

Even if those and future Johnson & Johnson vaccines can be used, some question whether people will want them.

Advertisement

"Undoubtedly we do know this is going to cause alarm and make folks nervous including those who have already been vaccinated as well as those who are in the que to get vaccinated in the future," said Montgomery County Chief Health Officer Dr. Travis Gayles Thursday.