DC, MD, VA temporarily pause use of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine after FDA reports blood clots

Health officials in Washington D.C., Maryland, and Virginia have temporarily discontinued the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine after federal health officials recommended a "pause" on using the vaccine after six cases of a rare type of blood clotting were reported in the United States.

"Following new guidance from the federal government, Virginia will temporarily pause all use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine until the @CDCgov and @US_FDA investigation is complete," said Virginia Governor Ralph Northam in a tweet.

"Based on the federal government’s recommendation and out of an abundance of caution, @MDHealthDept directs all Maryland COVID-19 vaccine providers to pause the administration of Johnson & Johnson vaccines until further federal guidance is issued," said the Maryland Department of Health.

D.C. Health issued the following statement:

"The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have recommended a temporary pause in the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while they investigate several reports of rare but severe side effects related to clotting. As a result, DC Health has informed all of our vaccine providers to temporarily discontinue the use of Johnson & Johnson until the CDC and FDA can meet to discuss further.

All appointments scheduled to utilize Johnson & Johnson between April 13 and 17, have been cancelled.

Those persons will receive a new invitation tomorrow evening to book an appointment for later this week or next week."

Federal officials said Tuesday they are investigating unusual clots in six women.

More than 6.8 million doses of the J & J vaccine have been administered in the U.S., the vast majority with no or mild side effects.