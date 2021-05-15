Montgomery County to lift most COVID restrictions this month after passing vaccination benchmark

article

Montgomery County will soon join the rest of Maryland in lifting most of its coronavirus restrictions after residents passed a key vaccination benchmark Friday.

Montgomery County Health Officer Dr. Travis Gayles told the Montgomery County Council on Friday that 50% of county residents have received all required coronavirus vaccine doses:

Per Montgomery County's three-phase reopening plan, that means the county on May 28 will match Gov. Larry Hogan's statewide social distancing mandates.

May 28 will mark the day that half of Montgomery County residents are considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Gov. Hogan on Saturday lifted all restrictions for bars and restaurants across Maryland, though counties and local jurisdictions could keep more restrictive measures.

Gov. Hogan also lifted capacity restrictions for outdoor entertainment, art and sports venues – as well as indoor entertainment venues and conventions.

There is also no more indoor mask mandate for Marylanders fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

And on May 28, Montgomery County will join Gov. Hogan in loosening coronavirus restrictions.

Coronavirus vaccines are now available for all Marylanders who are at least 12 years old.

About 66 percent of adults in Maryland have received at least one coronavirus vaccine dose, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows.

