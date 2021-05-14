Maryland mask mandate lifted for those who are fully vaccinated

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced on Friday that the state is lifting its indoor mask mandate for anyone who is fully vaccinated.

READ MORE: Governor Hogan lifting restrictions on indoor, outdoor dining on Saturday

The revised order – which was arrived at following new Centers for Disease Control new guidelines - will go into effect on Saturday, May 15.

The only exceptions include public transportation, healthcare settings and schools.

READ MORE: Montgomery, Prince George’s County leaders address reopening plans in different ways

Those who are not fully vaccinated are still advised to wear masks, the governor said.

"Today is the day that so many of us have been waiting for and working toward. We finally do clearly see the light at the end of that tunnel. Our long, hard-fought battle against the worst global pandemic in more than a century is finally nearing an end," Hogan said.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The governor also encouraged those who have not yet been vaccinated to immediately do so.