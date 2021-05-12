Governor Hogan lifting restrictions on indoor, outdoor dining on Saturday

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced on Wednesday that all restrictions on indoor and outdoor dining throughout the state will be lifted effective Saturday, May 15.

The governor said that all restaurants and bars will be permitted to resume normal operations that day.

In addition, indoor and outdoor venues may resume normal operations the same day, and capacity restrictions will be lifted for outdoor entertainment, art and sports venues – as well as indoor entertainment venues and conventions.

The governor also announced that the statewide indoor mask mandate will be revoked as soon as 70 percent of all adults in Maryland have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Vaccine eligibility for Marylanders has also been expanded to include 12 to 15-year-olds starting on Thursday.

Dramatic improvements in metrics and the state's vaccination campaign paved the way for the major step in reopening.

According to Hogan, 86% of all residents over 65 have been fully vaccinated, while 65.4% of Marylanders over the age of 18 have been vaccinated.

The state's positivity rate has shrunk to 2.74%, the governor says.