Montgomery County to begin using COVID-19 rapid tests in schools

Montgomery County Public Schools say they will begin using COVID-19 rapid tests in all schools as they try to keep more students in the classroom amid a nationwide surge in coronavirus cases.

The announcement comes after nearly 1,000 MCPS students and staff were quarantined at the beginning of the month.

"MCPS’ decision to quarantine close contacts of a student with COVID-19 symptoms was based on guidance from our local health department. While the state guidance does not require these students to quarantine until a positive test result is obtained, DHHS advises a different strategy for that category of students," said a statement released by MCPS Interim Superintendent Monifa McKnight.

"The use of these tests, in conjunction with the other safety measures we have in place, will hopefully help us keep more students in school," McKnight's statement continued. "We will be receiving further guidance from DHHS on the implementation of this rapid testing program and will provide information to you as quickly as possible."

The number of weekly COVID-19 cases among children has climbed to the highest figure seen since the pandemic began, in what the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) described as an exponential increase since early summer with 251,781 new weekly infections.

"As of September 2, over 5 million children have tested positive for COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic," the AAP wrote in its latest report. "About 252,000 cases were added the past week, the largest number of child cases in a week since the pandemic began. After declining in early summer, child cases have increased exponentially, with over 750,000 cases added between August 5 and September 2."

"Our top priority is to keep schools open and ensure that students and staff are safe," McKnight’s statement continued. "All the prevention strategies we have put in place will help us to minimize disruption to learning. Vaccinations, masks, handwashing, maximizing the use of outdoor spaces, and staying home when sick can help reduce transmission of COVID-19."

