Montgomery County teacher accused of sex crimes involving a young student

A Montgomery County school teacher is facing charges for sex crimes involving a young student who was in eighth grade at the time of the incidents.

Investigators say Maxwell Alexander Bero 30, of Clarksburg had sexual encounters with the 14-year-old child from August 2014 through June 2015.

The victim was Bero’s student at Col. E. Brooke Lee Middle School in Silver Spring, and the alleged sexual encounters occurred on school property.

Bero was arrested on Wednesday on multiple counts of sexual abuse of a minor and third-degree sexual offense.

Police are concerned that there may be other victims, and they’re asking people to come forward by calling (240) 773-5400.

