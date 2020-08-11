Drunken customer threatened Silver Spring restaurant employees with a gun, police say
SILVER SPRING, Md. - Montgomery County police say a Rockville man was drunk when he threatened employees at a Silver Spring Ethiopian restaurant with a gun over the weekend.
Police responded to Langano Ethiopian Restaurant around 10:35 p.m. on Saturday.
READ MORE: Maryland murder suspect was freed due to COVID concerns before allegedly stabbing 63-year-old to death
When police arrived, an employee told them Daniel Wmarian had been inside the restaurant earlier in the evening, but left after disputing a bill, threatening to return later with a gun.
According to police, when Wmarian did return, he told them he had a gun.
Advertisement
READ MORE: Montgomery County man confronts sextortion suspect, helps launch investigation
They say Wmarian appeared to be “extremely intoxicated.”
An employee reportedly told police that they saw him throw a gun away when police entered the restaurant.
When they checked, police found a discarded loaded Smith and Wesson .38 caliber revolver.
Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather
Police took Wmarian into custody, charging him with possession of a loaded handgun, as well as reckless endangerment.
He was jailed, but released after posting a $10,000 bond.
WATCH LIVE ON YOUR MOBILE DEVICE