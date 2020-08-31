Montgomery County task force begins review of police department

Police reform and reorganization is planned in Montgomery County and Monday night revealed new details on what’s in store and who will help make these impactful decisions.

READ MORE: Montgomery County police reform under the microscope

The Reimagining Public Safety Task Force held its first meeting Monday, a group of 80 people from wide-ranging backgrounds.

County Executive Marc Elrich has made it clear he wants a top to bottom review of the county police department. But on Monday, plans to reorganize the department were also discussed, including looking at school resource officers.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

“Looking at their role and police being at all schools,” said Caroline Sturgis, Montgomery Co. Assistant Chief Administrative Officer. “Looking at our traffic unit division as well as professional accountability division, those are areas that we will be looking at as we reorganize the department.”

Advertisement

The county is also adding a new civilian assistant police chief position.

READ MORE: Montgomery County lawmakers to introduce police reform bill

The task force will be looking at alternatives to arresting people for minor crimes and ways other agencies can be involved to help police when people are experiencing homelessness or mental heath issues. It will look at training and hiring.

There are also plans to hire an independent consulting firm to audit the department and look for any potential racial bias.

The task force is comprised of citizens from varying backgrounds and county employees, including high ranking members of law enforcement like the county sheriff, state’s attorney and assistant police chief.

”There’s a lot I believe we have to be proud of at this police department,” said Assistant Chief Dinesh Patil. “We’re always looking for change. We are always looking to be better. We’re a national leader and I think we have a lot to show and to offer to move our county forward. I raise my children here, so it’s just as important to me as to all of you.”

The task force recommendations are due by mid-January, but Elrich says some changes could be made even sooner than that.