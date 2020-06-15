Montgomery County lawmakers to introduce police reform bill

The Montgomery County council is set to tackle the issue of police reform with a new bill.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

It will be introduced Tuesday and would feature four components.

The bill would ban the use of chokeholds, prohibit officers from striking any handcuffed or restrained person, would allow other officers to intervene if they witness wrongdoing and would change the standard of the use of deadly force from reasonable to necessary.

At-Large councilmember Will Jawando will propose the resolution Tuesday.