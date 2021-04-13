Montgomery County summer camp rules to be decided Tuesday

The Montgomery County Council will vote on summer camps guidelines Tuesday.

The proposed guidelines include:

- Separating participants into groups of 25 people while indoors and 50 people while outdoors. Those groups cannot intermingle

- A cap of 25 people in a sleeping area with social distancing and infection control strategies in place

- No campers from outside Maryland, D.C. or Virginia

- COVID-19 protocol plan approved by county health official

Spaces in summer camps in Montgomery County are typically always hard to come by. Parents will sometimes begin registering their children as early as January.

This year, due to the limited spaces, the competition for spots in camp is expected to increase.

According to a new American Camp Association study of 486 camps that served 90,000 campers, only 30 campers had confirmed COVID-19 cases in 2020. The ACA says these numbers are a direct result of the "summer camp industry's focus on developing leading-edge child safety standards from the earliest days of the pandemic."