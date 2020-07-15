Montgomery County shuts down 2 Silver Spring businesses over COVID-19 violations

Montgomery County shut down two Silver Spring businesses this week after discovering violations of COVID-19 guidelines.

Inspectors say they shuttered Society Lounge on Georgia Avenue due inadequate social distancing.

In addition, the Republic Garden – which is also on Georgia Avenue – was closed for a lack of social distancing.

Both businesses will be required to submit a written plan to address the issue before they will be permitted to reopen.

The county also issued warnings to two businesses – one in Gaithersburg and the other in Rockville’s Pike & Rose section.

According to health inspectors, Ay! Jalisco was warned when employees were seen failing to wear masks. Meanwhile, the Block was cited for a lack of social distancing.

