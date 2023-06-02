Montgomery County seeks to convert tennis courts to regional pickleball hub

Montgomery County is seeking public input on plans to convert tennis courts to six dedicated pickleball courts in Silver Spring.

The plans proposed by Montgomery Parks would create a regional pickleball hub to address increasing demand in the area.

The hub would be at East Norbeck Local Park. The department would convert two tennis courts to six dedicated pickleball courts.

The department says the public may submit their feedback on the plan at the online Open Town Hall through Friday, June 2, 2023.

"Pickleball is one of the fastest growing sports in the nation and here in Montgomery County. While Montgomery Parks has a strong inventory of shared pickleball and tennis courts, we need to increase the number of dedicated pickleball courts to accommodate the demand," said Mike Riley, director of Montgomery Parks in a statement.

Montgomery Parks currently has more than 75 shared pickleball and tennis courts and only eight dedicated pickleball courts.