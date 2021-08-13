Montgomery County schools mandate vaccinations, masks for employees

Staff in the Montgomery County Public Schools district will be required to show proof of their vaccination against COVID-19, or be subjected to weekly testing, officials announced on Friday.

In addition, staff and students will be required to wear masks indoors – and one buses – regardless of vaccination status.

The decision comes as the Delta variant accelerates the spread of the novel coronavirus in the District, Maryland and Virginia.

After low case numbers prompted counties throughout the region to drop or loosen restrictions put in place to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, its resurgence – particularly among the unvaccinated – has forced them to restore measures like mask wearing.

