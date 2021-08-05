Maryland mandating vaccinations for state employees ‘in congregate settings’

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan on Thursday announced that COVID-19 vaccinations will be mandatory for state employees in "congregate settings."

The new protocols apply to:

- Department of Health, State Healthcare facilities

- Department of Juvenile Services

- Department of Public Safety and Correctional services

- Department of Veteran Affairs

The governor also urged private nursing homes to implement mandatory vaccinations.

The state is still "strongly recommending" masks in indoor settings, but he refrained from implementing mask mandates.