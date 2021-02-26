Montgomery County School prepare to begin modified fall sports season

The Montgomery County School fall sports season is set to return this weekend as players, coaches and staff attempt to make safe returns to the field.

Officials say games will begin on March 19 for all sports except football which is scheduled to begin on March 26.

Schedules will be heavily modified and student athletes and coaches will be expected to follow safety protocols including temperature checks, wearing masks, using hand sanitizer and washing hands. Players and coaches must have their own personal water bottles and towels.

Officials say no spectators will be allowed at competitions but events will be live streamed online.