Montgomery County school lockdowns: 16-year-old student charged as adult after 'ghost gun' confrontation

A 16-year-old male has been charged as an adult following a confrontation involving a "ghost gun" that caused the lockdown of three Montgomery County schools on Wednesday.

Montgomery County emergency services received a call around 10:18 a.m. from a resident stating that an individual approached the complainant at his home in Clarksburg, and pointed a handgun at the complainant following a dispute over the suspect allegedly striking the complainant's car while parking.

The complainant advised that the individual, later identified as Nafees Muhammad, reportedly fled the location in the direction of Clarksburg High School.

As a result of the initial report for a person with a handgun, Clarksburg High School, Rocky Hill Middle School and the Goddard School, were all placed on lockdown at approximately 10:35 a.m.

During the course of the investigation, detectives were able to identify and locate Muhammad at his residence, and at 11:04 a.m., he was taken into custody.

Detectives learned that Muhammad is a student at Clarksburg High School and that he had entered the school following the confrontation, but eventually left the campus.

Detectives executed search warrants on both Muhammad’s home and vehicle and located three Polymer80 kits used for the production of privately made firearms (PMF), commonly known as "ghost guns," 9mm ammunition and a safe.

A search of Muhammad’s vehicle yielded a loaded PMF Polymer80 9MM handgun with an extended 30 round magazine.

Muhammad was transported to the Central Processing Unit and charged with first-degree assault, possession of a handgun, handgun by a minor and use of a handgun in the commission of a violent crime.