Montgomery County schools released from lockdown after suspicious activity reported nearby

An emergency situation in Clarksburg, Maryland prompted a school lockdown and several shelter-in-place orders, according to authorities.

Montgomery County Police officials say Clarksburg High School was put on lockdown around 11 a.m. Wednesday morning. The school is located in the 22000 block of Wims Road, off of Frederick Road. Police also say several other schools in the area were told to shelter-in-place as a result of the incident.

The lockdowns were lifted around 12:15 p.m. Wednesday.

The lockdown and shelter-in-place orders were prompted by reports of someone near the schools armed with a gun, according to Montgomery County Police.

Police say a suspect is in custody related to the incident.

This is a developing story. Stay with Fox 5 for updates as they become available.