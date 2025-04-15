Montgomery County school closing after more than 60 years

article

A Montgomery County private school that has been in operation for more than six decades is shutting down, its Board of Trustees announced on Monday.

Sandy Spring Friends School is a "progressive, coeducational, college preparatory" school rooted in Quaker principals. It's located in Sandy Springs, Md. and has been open since 1961. The school teaches pre-K through 12th grade.

What they're saying:

Sandy Spring Friends School announced in a statement on April 14 that it would be closing its doors at the end of the 2024-2025 school year.

"With heavy hearts, we write to share that the Board of Trustees has made the extremely difficult but necessary determination that Sandy Spring Friends School will close following completion of the 2024-25 school year," the school said.

In their statement, the school says the decision was made due to their "untenable financial position."

"Regrettably, despite an immense effort to shore up the school’s financial foundation, we simply do not have the financial wherewithal to meet our obligations next year," the school says.

According SSFS, the financial strain was the result of covering operating losses, debt service, repayment of a loan maturing in the near term, and needed major maintenance projects.

They say they would need an additional $14 to $16 million over the next three years in order to remain open in the long-term.

What's next:

SSFS says it will proceed with its graduation ceremonies as planned on June 7. They say their other annual end-of-year events will be decided on a case-by-case basis.

As for the families who are now left to find new schools for their students, the school says they will assist them in the search for alternative schools for the 2025-2026 school year.

"SSFS has made contact with neighboring schools to inquire about openings and we are assured that many schools are still admitting new students," they say.

Those families who have already enrolled and paid for the 2025-2026 school year will receive refunds.

School leaders also say teacher and staff placement services have been contacted and they are exploring options to help their employees.

What we don't know:

It's not yet clear what will happen with the school's 140-acre campus.

They say the future of the school's assets will be decided over the next several months, and will largely be determined by their financing commitments.