Montgomery County Public Schools welcome students back to class

It’s the start of the new school year for students in Montgomery County Public Schools.

The school system is the largest in Maryland with 162,000 students across 211 schools.

School leaders say they plan to start the 2023-2024 year off with an emphasis on combating chronic absenteeism.

"So for our families I continue to stay in many ways we're going to connect with you," said Superintendent Dr. Monifa McKnight Monday when she spoke with FOX 5’s Bo Barnard. "Our attendance action plan is really centered around more engagement with families so that we can then have our students come to school, and be involved and engaged in all the ways that we need them too."