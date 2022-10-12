Expand / Collapse search

Montgomery County Public Schools superintendent questioned about football fight

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Montgomery County Public Schools
FOX 5 DC

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - FOX 5 has been working to get answers following the fight that broke out at the Gaithersburg – Northwest High School football game last month. 

North West's head coach Travis Hawkins was arrested, and accused of assaulting Gaithersburg's Athletic Director William Gant. And FOX 5 also confirmed Gant filed for an assault charge against Northwest's volunteer assistant football coach Justin Watson. 

READ MORE: Investigation underway into massive fight at Gaithersburg High School football game

At an event attended by Montgomery County Public Schools Superintendent Monifa McKnight, FOX 5 asked her for an update on the coaches and the new security measures at games. 

Northwest High School coach could be facing assault charge after football game fight

FOX 5 is staying on top of that big fight at the Northwest-Gaithersburg High School Football game last week. We've learned a head coach may now have to appear in court. FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez reports with the latest.

Unfortunately, a person on her team stopped McKnight from answering the question. 

Five other people, including a 19-year-old from Germantown, have been charged after separate skirmishes took place in the Gaithersburg High School parking lot after the game. 