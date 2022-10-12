Montgomery County Public Schools superintendent questioned about football fight

FOX 5 has been working to get answers following the fight that broke out at the Gaithersburg – Northwest High School football game last month.

North West's head coach Travis Hawkins was arrested, and accused of assaulting Gaithersburg's Athletic Director William Gant. And FOX 5 also confirmed Gant filed for an assault charge against Northwest's volunteer assistant football coach Justin Watson.

READ MORE: Investigation underway into massive fight at Gaithersburg High School football game

At an event attended by Montgomery County Public Schools Superintendent Monifa McKnight, FOX 5 asked her for an update on the coaches and the new security measures at games.

Unfortunately, a person on her team stopped McKnight from answering the question.

Five other people, including a 19-year-old from Germantown, have been charged after separate skirmishes took place in the Gaithersburg High School parking lot after the game.