Montgomery County Public Schools audit finds widespread inequality in education

Montgomery County Public Schools released the findings of a two-year internal review Tuesday, revealing what many say they already knew: MCPS works for some students — but not all.

The report shows students of color and those from lower socio-economic backgrounds aren't getting the same access and opportunities as others. Racial disparities were found in all schools across the entire county.

All students who participated in the audit — regardless of race or background — said they want a more diverse staff of teachers.

"Taking on the issue of racism in society is not easy work," said Brenda Wolf, MCPS Board of Education president. "If we're truly going to commit to the success of all students, no matter their race, ethnicity, religion or socio-economic background, then we must choose to be bold and purposeful."

MCPS says it will have a comprehensive plan in place to address the findings of its Antiracist System Audit by March 2023.

Watch the full MCPS Board of Education meeting below: