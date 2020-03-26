Montgomery County Public Schools distribute Chromebooks to students after closures extended due to coronavirus
ROCKVILLE, Md. - Montgomery County Public Schools will be distributing Chromebooks to students Thursday after closures were extended due to the coronavirus outbreak.
School officials say the laptops are reserved for students who do not have access to a computer or laptop at home.
The laptop distribution will take place outside of the school building and students will not have an opportunity to enter the facilities.
School leaders are working with staff on distance learning programs with the first phase set to launch on March 30.
At a press conference on Wednesday, Gov. Larry Hogan and State Superintendent Karen Salmon announced schools would remain closed through April 24.
Distribution Dates and Times
Thursday, March 26, 8 a.m. -11:15 a.m.: All High Schools
Thursday, March 26, 12:45 p.m.-4 p.m.: The following elementary schools:
Arcola
Glenallan
Kemp Mill
Bel Pre
Georgian Forest
Strathmore
Cashell
Judith Resnik
Sequoyah
Candlewood
Flower Hill
Mill Creek Towne
Lucy V. Barnsley
Flower Valley
Maryvale
Meadow Hall
Rock Creek Valley
Bells Mill
Seven Locks
Beverly Farms
Potomac
Wayside
Highland
Oakland Terrace
Rock View
Glen Haven
Flora M. Singer
Woodlin
Beall
College Gardens
Ritchie Park
Twinbrook
Bayard Rustin
Cloverly
Stonegate
Burtonsville
Fairland
Greencastle
Galway
William Tyler Page
Bannockburn
Bradley Hills
Burning Tree
Carderock Springs
Wood Acres
Friday, March 27, 8 a.m.-11:15 a.m.: The following elementary schools:
Capt. James Daly
Fox Chapel
Clarksburg
William B. Gibbs
Little Bennett
Cedar Grove
Snowden Farm
Wilson Wims
Belmont
Greenwood
Olney
Brooke Grove
Sherwood
Stedwick
Watkins Mill
Whetstone
South Lake
Brown Station
Rachel Carson
Fields Road
Jones Lane
Thurgood Marshall
S. Christa McAuliffe
Sally K. Ride
Lake Seneca
Waters Landing
Ashburton
Kensington Parkwood
Wyngate
Farmland
Garrett Park
Luxmanor
Goshen
Rosemont
Summit Hall
Washington Grove
Gaithersburg
Laytonsville
Strawberry Knoll
Great Seneca Creek
Ronald McNair
Spark M. Matsunaga
Darnestown
Diamond
Clopper Mill
Germantown
Friday, March 27, 12:45 p.m.-4 p.m.: The following elementary schools:
Montgomery Knolls
New Hampshire Estates
Oak View
Pine Crest
Takoma Park
Piney Branch
Harmony Hills
Chevy Chase
North Chevy Chase
Rock Creek Forest
Rosemary Hills
Bethesda
Somerset
Westbrook
East Silver Spring
Forest Knolls
Highland View
Rolling Terrace
Sligo Creek
Brookhaven
Sargent Shriver
Viers Mill
Weller Road
Wheaton Woods
Cold Spring
Stone Mill
Dufief
Fallsmead
Lakewood
Travilah
Clearspring
Damascus
Lois P. Rockwell
Woodfield
Monocacy
Poolesville
Burnt Mills
Cannon Road
Cresthaven
Dr. Charles Drew
Roscoe Nix
Jackson Road
Broad Acres/Leleck
Westover