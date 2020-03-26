Montgomery County Public Schools distribute Chromebooks to students after closures extended due to coronavirus

Montgomery County Public Schools will be distributing Chromebooks to students Thursday after closures were extended due to the coronavirus outbreak.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

School officials say the laptops are reserved for students who do not have access to a computer or laptop at home.

LINK: Changes to the School Calendar and Information on Phase One of Remote Learning in MCPS

The laptop distribution will take place outside of the school building and students will not have an opportunity to enter the facilities.

School leaders are working with staff on distance learning programs with the first phase set to launch on March 30.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Gov. Larry Hogan and State Superintendent Karen Salmon announced schools would remain closed through April 24.

Advertisement

LINK: Laptop Distribution Details

Distribution Dates and Times

Thursday, March 26, 8 a.m. -11:15 a.m.: All High Schools

Thursday, March 26, 12:45 p.m.-4 p.m.: The following elementary schools:

Arcola

Glenallan

Kemp Mill

Bel Pre

Georgian Forest

Strathmore

Cashell

Judith Resnik

Sequoyah

Candlewood

Flower Hill

Mill Creek Towne

Lucy V. Barnsley

Flower Valley

Maryvale

Meadow Hall

Rock Creek Valley

Bells Mill

Seven Locks

Beverly Farms

Potomac

Wayside

Highland

Oakland Terrace

Rock View

Glen Haven

Flora M. Singer

Woodlin

Beall

College Gardens

Ritchie Park

Twinbrook

Bayard Rustin

Cloverly

Stonegate

Burtonsville

Fairland

Greencastle

Galway

William Tyler Page

Bannockburn

Bradley Hills

Burning Tree

Carderock Springs

Wood Acres

Friday, March 27, 8 a.m.-11:15 a.m.: The following elementary schools:

Capt. James Daly

Fox Chapel

Clarksburg

William B. Gibbs

Little Bennett

Cedar Grove

Snowden Farm

Wilson Wims

Belmont

Greenwood

Olney

Brooke Grove

Sherwood

Stedwick

Watkins Mill

Whetstone

South Lake

Brown Station

Rachel Carson

Fields Road

Jones Lane

Thurgood Marshall

S. Christa McAuliffe

Sally K. Ride

Lake Seneca

Waters Landing

Ashburton

Kensington Parkwood

Wyngate

Farmland

Garrett Park

Luxmanor

Goshen

Rosemont

Summit Hall

Washington Grove

Gaithersburg

Laytonsville

Strawberry Knoll

Great Seneca Creek

Ronald McNair

Spark M. Matsunaga

Darnestown

Diamond

Clopper Mill

Germantown

Friday, March 27, 12:45 p.m.-4 p.m.: The following elementary schools:

Montgomery Knolls

New Hampshire Estates

Oak View

Pine Crest

Takoma Park

Piney Branch

Harmony Hills

Chevy Chase

North Chevy Chase

Rock Creek Forest

Rosemary Hills

Bethesda

Somerset

Westbrook

East Silver Spring

Forest Knolls

Highland View

Rolling Terrace

Sligo Creek

Brookhaven

Sargent Shriver

Viers Mill

Weller Road

Wheaton Woods

Cold Spring

Stone Mill

Dufief

Fallsmead

Lakewood

Travilah

Clearspring

Damascus

Lois P. Rockwell

Woodfield

Monocacy

Poolesville

Burnt Mills

Cannon Road

Cresthaven

Dr. Charles Drew

Roscoe Nix

Jackson Road

Broad Acres/Leleck

Westover