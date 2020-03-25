Maryland schools to remain closed through April 24 amid coronavirus outbreak

Maryland schools will remain closed until April 24 amid the coronavirus outbreak which has now left four in the state dead and over 400 with confirmed cases of COVID-19. The announcement was made Wednesday during a press conference with Gov. Larry Hogan and State Superintendent of Maryland Schools, Karen Salmon.

The governor reported 423 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Maryland with 74 of those cases being reported in the last 24 hours -- the largest one day rise in the state to date. Confirmed cases of the coronavirus have been reported in 22 of Maryland’s 24 jurisdictions.

The governor said the latest death related to the coronavirus in the state was a man in his 60s with underlying heath conditions.

“While COVID-19 still appears to be more deadly to older citizens over 60, 217 individuals with the virus in Maryland are between the ages of 20 and 50,” Hogan said. “The vast majority of people in our state who have tested positive so far are in they are 40s and we have children as young as 10-months-old who have the virus in Maryland.”

“The reality is that this crisis is really just beginning here in our state and across America," Hogan said.

Superintendent Salmon extended the closure of public schools in the state for an additional four weeks until April 24.

“We did not make this decision lightly,” Salmon said, “however, with the challenges facing our state and our country we have a responsibility to ensure the health and safety of our school communities and the communities at large.” Salmon says she is continuing to work with school leaders to provide continuity of learning lessons to all students which will resume next week.

“While it is too early to definitively say exactly when schools will reopen, we will continue to reassess the situation as we move forward,” Salmon said.

