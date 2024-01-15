WATCH: Montgomery County police release video of 3 suspects wanted in armed robbery

Police in Montgomery County are asking the public for help identifying three people who robbed a Silver Spring restaurant at gunpoint.

Officers responded to Shalla restaurant in the 8000 block of Sligo Avenue around 12:20 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 21, where they learned that three men wearing masks — two armed with firearms and one carrying a red bag — entered the restaurant and demanded personal property from the victims inside.

The victims complied with the suspects’ demands and all three suspects left the restaurant with the stolen property and headed toward Washington, D.C.

The first suspect is described as a heavy-set male wearing a black BMW hooded sweatshirt with black sweatpants and carrying a shotgun.

The second suspect is described as a male wearing all-black clothing, a black jacket and carrying a long rifle firearm.

The third suspect is described as a male wearing a black jacket, white sweatshirt, black pants and a white facemask.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Anyone with information regarding these suspects or this crime is asked to submit a tip online or call 1-866-411-8477.

A reward of up to $10,000 is offered for information leading to the suspects’ arrest. Tips may remain anonymous.



