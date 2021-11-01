Montgomery County Police officer dies in car crash on I-70

The Maryland State Police Crash Team are investigating a fatal collision involving a Montgomery County police officer that occurred early Monday morning on route I-70 in Lisbon.

Maryland State Police responded to I-70 in the area of Maryland Route 94 on Monday around 12:13 a.m. for the report of a serious collision.

Preliminary investigation has determined that Lieutenant Daniel John Friz was traveling west on I-70 in the area of Maryland Route 94 when he was involved in a collision with a 2018 Freightliner. Lieutenant Friz was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The 2018 Freightliner was inspected at a nearby scale house and was found with no defects. This collision investigation is ongoing.

Lieutenant Friz, 50, has been a Montgomery County Police officer since January of 2003. Lieutenant Friz was currently serving as Deputy Director of the Training and Education Division at the Public Safety Training Academy. Previously, Lieutenant Friz worked for the Gaithersburg City Police Department and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone who has information about this collision is asked to contact MSP.Media@maryland.gov.