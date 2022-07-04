Suspect fired at Montgomery County officers, initiated pursuit before crashing in Virginia: police

A suspect wanted in connection with a Germantown shooting fired at a Montgomery County Police officer and initiated a pursuit that ended in a crash in Virginia, police confirm.

Officials say the Montgomery County Emergency Communications Center received multiple calls for a man with a gun and shots fired in the 11300 block of Hawks Ridge Terrace in Germantown around 9:24 a.m. on Monday.

Officers arrived on scene and the suspect fled. When the suspect fired at a Montgomery County Police officer, a pursuit was initiated, and several police jurisdictions were notified that the suspect was headed toward Virginia.

The pursuit ended in Fairfax after the suspect lost control of the vehicle and crashed. No officers were injured during this incident.

There is a heavy police presence on VA-7 eastbound between Lewinsville Road and VA-267. Dulles Toll Road is stopped or extremely slow-moving, according to VDOT.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to FOX 5 for updates.