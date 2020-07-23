Montgomery County police ID body of man found in Potomac River

Montgomery County police have identified a man who whose body was found in the Potomac River on Tuesday.

They say the body of Ankit Kumar, 30, of McLean was pulled out of the water after being discovered by a kayaker south of Great Falls in the Wet Bottom area.

They are still trying to determine how the man died, and investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.

His body has been transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) in Baltimore for an autopsy.

Anyone with information regarding his death is urged to contact the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070.

