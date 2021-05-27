Montgomery County police, emergency crews respond to possible infant drowning in North Bethesda

article

Montgomery County police and emergency personnel are responding to an apartment complex in North Bethesda after a possible infant drowning.

SkyFox briefly followed an ambulance that raced away from the scene in the 11700 block of Old Georgetown Road around 9 p.m. on Thursday.

According to police, the infant is 9-months-old.

The incident occurred in a bathroom.

They did not know the condition of the child when they talked to FOX 5.

This is a breaking news update. We’ll have additional details as they become available.

