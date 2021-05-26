Expand / Collapse search

Montgomery County crews respond to 2-alarm fire at Silver Spring apartment complex

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
Updated 19 mins ago
Montgomery County
Blair Garden Apartment fire

Montgomery County emergency crews encountered huge flames erupting from an apartment when they responded to a two-alarm fire in Silver Spring on Wednesday.

SILVER SPRING, Md. - Montgomery County crews found flames erupting from an apartment when they responded to a two-alarm fire at an apartment complex in Silver Spring on Wednesday.

Officials say no one was injured during the fire in the Blair Garden Park apartment complex on Eastern Avenue.

Investigators have not indicated what ignited the blaze.