Montgomery County crews respond to 2-alarm fire at Silver Spring apartment complex
SILVER SPRING, Md. - Montgomery County crews found flames erupting from an apartment when they responded to a two-alarm fire at an apartment complex in Silver Spring on Wednesday.
Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather
Officials say no one was injured during the fire in the Blair Garden Park apartment complex on Eastern Avenue.
Investigators have not indicated what ignited the blaze.
Advertisement