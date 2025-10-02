Montgomery County Police Department changing applicant requirements

The Brief The Montgomery County Police Department is changing its requirements for new recruits. In the past, applicants were required to have a minimum of 60 college credits to enter the academy. Now, potential police officers can earn those credits while going through the academy at no cost.



Montgomery County Police are making changes to their applicant requirements, hoping to encourage more people to join their ranks.

What we know:

In the past, applicants were required to have a minimum of 60 college credits — the equivalent of an Associate's Degree — before being eligible to enter the Montgomery County Police training academy.

Now, through a new partnership with the University of Maryland Global Campus, potential police officers can earn those credits while going through the academy at no cost.

"Not only do we want to attract the very best for our department, but we're telling them 'Hey, we're going to meet you halfway. If you come work for us, we're going to help you get a degree,'" said Captain David Reed, director of the Montgomery County Police Training Academy.

"Being a police officer is a calling, you have got to want to help, get out in the community," Reed said. "If you go through our background and recruiting and you look like a really good candidate, but you don't have the 60 college credits, that's no longer a disqualification."

By the numbers:

Looking at the numbers, that amounts to about $21,000 worth of credits while being paid $70,000 a year, plus a $20,000 signing bonus.

As of August, Montgomery County is down about 186 officers — struggling to keep up with retirements. They currently have roughly 1,080 officers in total.

"Education is expensive, so we hope this brings in a diverse group of people from all walks of life who have a passion for law enforcement or want to a pursue a career in law enforcement but may not have had the opportunity because they don't have the 60 college credits," said Lauren Washington, with the Montgomery County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 35.

Dig deeper:

The partnership with UMGC has been in the works for more than a year.

"This provides an opportunity for college to be more accessible to more people and for college to be more accessible to more police officers," said Christopher Swain, who is Portfolio Director, Criminal Justice & Public Safety Administration at UMGC.

Applicants do have to be 21 years old by the time they graduate. It's about 10 months of academy and field training total.

And the UMGC partnership isn't just for new recruits — officers already on the job can take advantage of it and pursue their Bachelor's and Master's degrees as well. MCPD leaders said they hope it results in a more educated police force overall.

The application is open for the latest class. You can get more information here.