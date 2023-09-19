Montgomery County passes landmark Safe Streets Act to enhance pedestrian and cyclist safety

Montgomery County is making changes in the name of traffic safety.

The county council passed the Safe Streets Act unanimously Tuesday, which it hopes will create safer streets for pedestrians, cyclists and drivers.

The legislation bans right turns on red at some busy intersections, and improves walk times at crosswalks.

County Council President Evan Glass says this is the largest pedestrian safety package since the adoption of Vision Zero.

"Too many of our neighbors continue to be seriously injured or killed while walking or biking on our roads," Council President Glass said in a statement. "The Safe Streets Act of 2023 will bring much-needed safety improvements to our roads and help prevent injuries and death. The United States has the highest rate of roadway incidents in the developed world. This legislation will put us on a safer path. I’m grateful to the community members and advocates for safer streets who shared their personal stories and provided valuable perspectives that strengthened this legislation."

In 2022, 19 pedestrians and bicyclists were killed and 541 people were seriously injured on roads, according to Montgomery County data. The county has already had 11 fatalities and 404 injuries involving pedestrians and cyclists in 2023.

County Executive Marc Elrich still needs to sign off on the plan for it to be official.

