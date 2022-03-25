Montgomery County man faces child pornography charges

A Montgomery County man was arrested and faces child pornography charges after an investigation that began last year led police to his Silver Spring home.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

21-year-old Garrett Ronald Shaffer (Maryland State Police)

Officials say 21-year-old Garrett Ronald Shaffer is charged with eight counts of distribution of child pornography. He was arrested early Thursday morning and transported to the Montgomery County Detention Center.

Police say the investigation into Shaffer began in August 2021. He is being held without bail.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

The investigation is continuing at this time.