Montgomery County issues snake warning

Montgomery County has issued a warning to watch out for snakes, including copperheads, during breeding season.

Officials with Montgomery Parks reposted a photo on social media showing a photo of a copperhead taken by a person along the Lake Needwood trail in Rock Creek Regional Park.

Montgomery Parks says it is breeding season for snakes and says they often gather on heat-gathering hard surfaces to regulate their body temperature.

"Park users should be cautious, particularly with the potential for encounters with Eastern Copperheads that may be crossing or basking on trails. Copperheads are not aggressive by nature and prefer to remain undetected, relying on cryptic camouflage for protection," they posted. "However, this skillful camouflage can also be the cause of close encounters with people and pets. So, please, always look carefully where you step."