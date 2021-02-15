Montgomery County indoor dining resumes with restrictions

Just in time for Valentine's Day, restaurants and bars in Montgomery County got to reopen for indoor dining at 25 percent capacity.

FOX 5's Ayesha Khan visited Bethesda where diners were celebrating the holiday and taking advantage of the loosened restrictions.

Montgomery County was one of the last jurisdictions that still had a ban on indoor dining. There is still an hour and a half time limit in place for diners.

Despite the good news for eateries and lovebirds, county officials are warning things can change at any time if people let their guard down too fast.

"We've been able to keep our numbers a little bit lower and I think that's because we've been a little bit more protective," said Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich.

The steps to reopen even at a limited capacity have led to sharp criticism from a few county council members who didn't vote in favor.

Now, even when you're inside - but not eating or drinking - the order requires you to wear a mask. And no alcohol will be served after 10 p.m.