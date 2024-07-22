Montgomery County high schools offering varsity pickleball this fall

article

Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) is ramping up its sports offerings with the expansion of pickleball as a varsity sport starting this fall.

In 2023, MCPS made waves by being the first school district nationwide to introduce pickleball as a varsity sport under its corollary sports program, aimed at enhancing accessibility for students with disabilities.

Initially piloted at 11 schools last fall, pickleball's popularity has surged.

Now, through a collaboration with the D.C. Pickleball Team and JOOLA, headquartered in Rockville, Md., the sport will roll out across all 25 MCPS high schools.

"We are thrilled to expand our pioneering pickleball program to all MCPS high schools, providing more opportunities for our student-athletes," said Dr. Jeff Sullivan, MCPS’ director of athletics, in a statement. "Pickleball's appeal spans generations globally, and partnering with the D.C. Pickleball Team and JOOLA will bring this enthusiasm to our students. This initiative aligns with our commitment to equity, access, and spirited competition."

Students and staff are invited to learn more about MCPS' pickleball expansion, and speak with JOOLA representatives and a DC Pickleball Team player on Thursday at 1 p.m. at Winston Churchill High School. '