Montgomery County gun buyback targets firearms, ghost guns

Montgomery County will host its fourth annual Gun Buyback Event Saturday, Nov. 15, at RedGate Park in Rockville, aiming to reduce the number of firearms on community streets.

The event, held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., is a partnership between the Rockville City Police Department and the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Participants will receive a $100 Visa gift card for each functioning handgun, rifle or shotgun. A $200 Visa gift card will be offered for assault-style weapons and privately made firearms, also known as ghost guns.

State’s Attorney John McCarthy said seized guns are permanently removed from circulation and melted down, ensuring they don’t return to the community.

Reducing the number of firearms, he added, helps lower violence and prevents risks such as suicide or accidental harm from unwanted guns left in homes.

