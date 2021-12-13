Montgomery County gives update on when mask mandate could be lifted

Residents in Montgomery County are asking when the mask mandate will end after a series of images circulated on social media depicting county councilmembers indoors without masks.

The Montgomery County Council reinstated a mask mandate last month for everyone over the age of two in all indoor places open to the public, and it appears the mandate is here to stay through the holidays.

Eighty-five percent of the county population has to be vaccinated in order for the mandate to be lifted. With rising vaccination rates, newly elected council president Gabe Albornoz says the county is on track to lift the mandate by early January.

Several Montgomery County residents were angry over images that circulated on social media of county councilmembers indoors and maskless.

The response from councilmembers so far is that they were either complying with the mask mandate or fell within an exception when the photo was taken.

FOX 5 asked Albornoz about the concern today, and he said he understood the frustration and the guidance is clear.

He said this is clearly something the council needs to focus on and model good behavior, adding that he thinks it's something they have to "tighten up."

Although Albornoz said they could be in a position to lift the mask mandate in early January, all of that speculation is subject to ongoing concerns about the Omicron variant.

He says his team will re-evaluate as needed to make sure everyone is safe.