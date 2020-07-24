Montgomery County exploring at-home COVID-19 testing

Montgomery County is deploying “rapid response” teams to areas that have been hard hit by the novel coronavirus for at-home testing.

The county says these visits will be provided seven days a week, and each team will include a health worker alongside a human-service worker.

Testing will include temperature checks, vital-signs monitoring, and COVID-19 saliva tests.

Every member of each household may be tested without cost.

Residents can be referred for this service by a community-based agency or refer themselves by calling the Testing Helpline at 240-777-1755 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. seven days a week. Callers will be asked a series of questions to determine eligibility.

The county is currently targeting communities including:

Wheaton

Montgomery Village

Gaithersburg

Takoma Park

Silver Spring

