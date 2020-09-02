Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich says county will not move to Phase 3 of reopening Friday

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich says the county will not move into Phase 3 of reopening along with the rest of Maryland.

According to FOX 5’s Ike Ejiochi, Elrich announced on Wednesday that Montgomery County will continue in a modified Phase 2. “We’re making progress but we’re not where we need to be,” Elrich said.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced on Tuesday that the state will enter the third stage of the reopening process effective Friday.

Stage three, which goes into effect at 5 p.m. on Friday for the rest of Maryland, represents the broadest reopening since the state implemented a stay-at-home order in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Montgomery County entered Phase 2 of reopening in June. At the height of the COVID-19 outbreak, Montgomery and neighboring Prince George’s County accounted for approximately half of Maryland’s cases.

