Montgomery County phase 2 reopening underway

Montgomery County’s phase two of the reopening process is officially underway.

Restaurants can now permit seating indoors with restrictions.

Caddies in Bethesda has seen a steady crowd since the phase officially began.

Although restaurants can only seat up to 50 percent capacity, owners are happy to see things return to normal – even if it’s a small step.

If you’re out, expect a strict adherence to social distancing rules, and expect to see every staff member with masks or gloves on.

Also, Governor Larry Hogan announced a new aspect to phase two dealing with nursing homes.

As part of phase two’s reopening, nursing homes will be allowed to have limited outdoor visitation.

A note from the governor’s office stats that this order is supposed to allow families to take advantage of father’s day.

The conditions for permitting such interaction includes:

- No ongoing outbreaks

- No staff shortages

- PPE supplies

- Limited outdoor visitation

- Social distancing

- Limits on the number of visitors

Once a facility meets the prerequisites, they’ll be able to have limited outdoor visitation only if visitors and residents wear face coverings at all times.

As for the restaurants, retail businesses, religious institutions and pools, they can open with restrictions.

