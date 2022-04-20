Montgomery County Executive Elrich calls ending mask mandate aboard public transportation a 'bad decision'

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich reacted strongly to the ruling that ended the mask mandate aboard public transportation.

"This is a bad decision by a Trump judge, who has no expertise in public health, to over-rule our nation's public health experts," Elrich said.

Montgomery County will go along with the mask-optional policy.

Federal mask mandates across all modes of transportation fell Tuesday with a Florida judge ruling that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention did not justify its decision making or follow proper procedure.

FOX 5's Melanie Alnwick says the Justice Department said an appeal would be filed if the CDC decides masking up is again necessary. The administration wants to preserve the CDC'S authority to act.

Covid cases have been increasing in the Montgomery County and nationwide. Though right now most cases are mild, some high-risk people are still dying from COVID-19.

The concern is a future mutation that might be more severe, Alnwick says.

It usually takes a couple of days for justice department lawyers to review a court decision.

Montgomery County's Ride-On Buses will continue to offer free masks to customers while riders are being strongly encouraged to keep using them on board